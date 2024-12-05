Ashwani Vaishnaw Unveils Advanced Track Maintenance Technologies at New Delhi Station

Union Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwani Vaishnaw, inspected the innovative Road Cum Rail Inspection Vehicle (RCRIV) and the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) at New Delhi railway station. These cutting-edge technologies are set to transform railway track maintenance by enhancing safety, reducing the workload for trackmen, and enabling efficient operational outcomes.

The RCRIV, built on the Tata Yodha platform, is a dual-mode inspection vehicle capable of seamless operation on both road and rail. Key features include:

Advanced cameras and durable wheels for precise track condition monitoring.

Continuous recording capability for up to 15 days.

Enhanced safety and reliability for proactive maintenance.

The RCRIV showcases the Ministry’s commitment to leveraging modern technology to ensure the operational health of railway tracks while addressing long-standing challenges in inspection processes.

Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS): Precision Monitoring for Enhanced Safety

The ITMS, installed on Track Recording Cars (TRCs), uses state-of-the-art technology for real-time track monitoring. Its highlights include:

Contactless monitoring using laser sensors, high-speed cameras, and LiDAR technology.

Operational speeds ranging from 20 to 200 km/h for versatile application.

Comprehensive data collection, including rail profile measurements, track geometry, wear analysis, and ride quality assessment.

Real-time alerts sent via SMS and email for immediate response to critical track issues.

Integration with the Track Management System (TMS) for seamless reporting and machine learning-driven defect detection.

A robust seven-year maintenance agreement with the supplier for consistent performance.

Shri Vaishnaw stressed the system’s capacity to improve track safety while reducing the manual workload for trackmen, making maintenance tasks more efficient and manageable.

Strategic Maintenance Cycles for Long-Term Railway Infrastructure Health

The Minister emphasized a cyclical approach to track maintenance, advocating for a schedule where tracks are measured, maintained, and re-measured every two months. This proactive approach aims to enhance track safety and ensure the longevity of railway infrastructure.

National Deployment Plans

Shri Vaishnaw announced that track recorder vehicles equipped with ITMS would be deployed across every railway zone in the country. This national-level rollout underscores the Ministry’s commitment to utilizing advanced technology for operational excellence and safety.

Pioneering a New Era in Railway Maintenance

These advancements mark a significant step forward in modernizing India’s railway infrastructure. By leveraging systems like RCRIV and ITMS, Indian Railways is set to achieve new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and reliability, in line with the government’s vision of a smarter and more resilient rail network.