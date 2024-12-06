Left Menu

India's Water Revolution: Groundbreaking Rainwater Harvesting Initiative Launched

The Karmabhoomi to Janmabhoomi scheme, praised by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, targets groundwater replenishment by constructing rainwater harvesting structures nationwide. As part of PM Modi's vision, the project includes the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, aiming to alleviate water scarcity by installing 1.6 lakh borewells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for spearheading the 'Karmabhoomi to Janmabhoomi' scheme, aimed at combatting India's water crisis through rainwater harvesting. According to Yadav, the project is set to significantly bolster underground water reserves, with the installation of over 15,000 bore wells in Madhya Pradesh alone.

Launched in Gujarat, the initiative plans to construct 1.6 lakh bore wells in Rajasthan and four boreholes in each village across ten districts in Bihar, addressing the dire groundwater depletion problem. This campaign seeks to transform Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious water conservation policies into a nationwide movement.

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a key component of this campaign, has been touted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as a transformative venture. Slated to redirect surplus river water to drought-affected areas, the ERCP aims to secure drinking and irrigation resources for 13 districts, emphasizing its potential to uplift the state's water-starved regions and promote development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

