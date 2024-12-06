Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Resumes Gurdwara Duties Amid High Security

After surviving an assassination attempt, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal continues his 'sewadar' services at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib. The Akal Takht mandated this seva as religious punishment for past political actions. Meanwhile, his attacker, a known terrorist, is now in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:41 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, resumed his duties as a 'sewadar' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on Friday, despite a recent assassination attempt. The visuals captured Badal, a former deputy Chief Minister, heavily guarded yet engaged in religious service.

The attack occurred two days prior at the Golden Temple, heightening security measures as Badal performed 'seva' in fulfillment of a directive from the Akal Takht. The spiritual body of the Sikhs imposed this service on Badal as a religious penalty for the misdeeds attributed to his party's governance in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, was apprehended and has been placed in police custody for three days following a court ruling. Chaura, identified as a longtime extremist with links to Pakistani terrorism, attempted the attack while Badal was carrying out his religious duties but was subdued quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

