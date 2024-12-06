Sukhbir Singh Badal Resumes Gurdwara Duties Amid High Security

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, resumed his duties as a 'sewadar' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on Friday, despite a recent assassination attempt. The visuals captured Badal, a former deputy Chief Minister, heavily guarded yet engaged in religious service.

The attack occurred two days prior at the Golden Temple, heightening security measures as Badal performed 'seva' in fulfillment of a directive from the Akal Takht. The spiritual body of the Sikhs imposed this service on Badal as a religious penalty for the misdeeds attributed to his party's governance in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, was apprehended and has been placed in police custody for three days following a court ruling. Chaura, identified as a longtime extremist with links to Pakistani terrorism, attempted the attack while Badal was carrying out his religious duties but was subdued quickly.

