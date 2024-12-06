Former Karnataka DyCM Eshwarappa booked for provocative speech

A case has been filed against Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa on Friday at Kote Police Station in Shimoga for allegedly making a provocative speech during the protest over the arrest of Hindus in Bangladesh. This is the second case against Eshwarappa within 20 days for allegedly making inflammatory speech.

This comes after Eshwarappa delivered a speech during a protest organised at Mathura Paradise in Shimoga, against the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by Bangladesh authorities at Dhaka airport on November 25 over sedition charges.

Meanwhile in Bengal, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that a blockade will be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Basirhat border on December 10 to protest against the violence against Hindu minorities. "The atrocities must be stopped and Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu should be released. On 10th (December) a blockade will be organised at the Basirhat border," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community. On Tuesday a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then.

The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly criticised Das' arrest and the denial of his bail. The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release. (ANI)

