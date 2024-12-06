New Delhi Municipal Council to organise Suvidha Camp on Saturday

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold its next Suvidha Camp to provide information, facilitate services, and address grievances for its service users at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road (near Palika Kendra), New Delhi, on Saturday, December 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., NDMC announced in a press release. The Suvidha Camp will feature helpdesks from various departments to facilitate services and resolve grievances of service users, employees, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), and residents of NDMC.

The participating departments include Civil Engineering (1 & 2), Electrical Engineering (1 & 2), Public Health, Architecture & Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Estate (I & II), Horticulture (North & South), Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Enforcement (North & South), Personnel Department, Welfare Department, Medical Services, Parking Management System, Chief Security Office, EBR Department, Municipal Housing, Vigilance, Library, and IT Department. The Suvidha Camp will address grievances related to new electricity connections, disconnections, load enhancement or reduction, name changes or transfers, property tax, birth and death certificates, service matters of serving and retired employees of NDMC, waterlogging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pensions, old age pensions, disability pensions, and the booking of Barat Ghars and parks. It will also cater to other services offered by NDMC. These camps are held on the first Saturday of every month at the NDMC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road.

In addition to organising Suvidha Camps, NDMC has launched a "Jan Suvidha Portal" as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for residents and service users. The portal can be accessed via the NDMC website at https://www.ndmc.gov.in/complaints.aspx. The Jan Suvidha Portal allows users to lodge grievances, track their status, and provide feedback on the grievance redressal process. (ANI)

