BPSC aspirant protest: Special Executive Magistrate says, "they will have to leave dharna-sthal"

Amid the ongoing protest by civil service aspirants against the Bihar Public Service Committee (BPSC), renowned Educator and Youtuber Faizal Khan was detained on Friday after he joined the student protestors in Patna's Gardanibagh. Reacting to this, Special Executive Magistrate MS Khan said that he wasn't aware where Khan Sir was being taken or where he was going. The protestors will have to leave the protesting site, he added.

"I have just reached here. I am not aware... Khan Sir was detained and now he is leaving...Now, I don't know where he is going or where he is being taken...Nobody is inside. They will have to leave the Dharna-sthal," Special Executive Magistrate MS Khan told reporters. Khan Sir was detained by the police after he joined the protest of BPSC aspirants at Patna's Gardanibagh. The civil services aspirants have been protesting against the Commission regarding exam patterns.

The students have been protesting against the change in exam patterns and the normalisation process. The protesting students are demanding that exams be held in 'One Shift and One paper' to avoid the normalisation process. "Only a week is left...how unfortunate is this that we need to protest for our demand on the land of Chanakya and that too, just one week before the examinations. We want the president (of BPSC) to say that there will be no normalisation and the examinations will be held in one shift and one paper will be given to all the students...We don't have personal qualms with anyone. The process can be good, but the person implementing it should also be good. Can they assure us that? We will not move from here until normalisation is assured to be removed," Khan said told reporters.

Khan Sir further said that they have nothing to do with politics and would stand with those who will listen to their demands. "We request the police administration to understand that your children are also studying here. We also teach them. We believe in the Constitution. That's why we are not protesting on the streets. We reached the Dharna-sthal (protesting site) to protest in a constitutional manner. We will make sure that the normalisation (process) is cancelled. We don't have any expectations from BPSC. We have hopes from the government. We have nothing to do with politics. We will stand with those who will listen to our demands," Khan said.

"We will not let this happen. This will not work. One shift, one exam, and one paper. If the students' time is wasted, they should be given extra time. An extension should be given on the exam date. The forms of students that were not accepted due to discrepancy in the server should be accepted," Khan said while addressing the protesting students. (ANI)

