Chouhan Reviews Development Plans for Vidisha at DISHA Meeting

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a meeting in Vidisha to review various schemes under the District Development Coordination and Evaluation Committee. He emphasized the importance of boosting development and public welfare in the district. Key ministers and officials participated, focusing on maximizing benefits from government initiatives, especially for employment schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:54 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a pivotal District Development Coordination and Evaluation Committee (DISHA) meeting on Saturday in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, to scrutinize the progress of various government schemes. Held in the district's Collectorate Conference Hall, Chouhan directed officials on enhancing implementation strategies for greater public benefit.

A public post from Chouhan's office on platform X revealed his focus on streamlining these initiatives. Present at the meeting were the in-charge minister of Vidisha district and MLAs from Basoda, Kurwai, Sironj, and Shamshabad, alongside other notable officials and representatives. The discussion critically examined how to integrate and maximize resources from the dual-government approach for Vidisha's development.

Post-meeting, Chouhan addressed the need for a broader scope in developmental and welfare projects. He specifically mentioned the Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan, aimed at empowering women economically within the district through employment schemes. Chouhan emphasized setting priorities for projects pivotal to Vidisha's progress, advocating for transformative impacts on local livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

