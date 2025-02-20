Mayawati Challenges Uttar Pradesh Budget 2025-26 for Neglecting Public Welfare
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati criticizes Uttar Pradesh's 2025-26 budget as neglecting core issues like poverty and unemployment. She argues the budget favors the middle class and lacks government intentions toward real public welfare. Mayawati challenges BJP's claims about UP's past conditions under her governance.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has openly criticized the 2025-26 Uttar Pradesh budget, arguing that it lacks sufficient focus on crucial issues affecting the common man, such as inflation, poverty, and unemployment.
Through a series of posts on the social media platform 'X', Mayawati questioned the government's intentions, suggesting that the budget is more aligned with middle-class appeasement rather than fulfilling the objectives of Sarvajan Hitaya and Sarvajan Sukhaya, which aim for the welfare and happiness of all citizens.
She further alleged that the state suffers from inadequate infrastructure and inequality, and countered the BJP's assertion that Uttar Pradesh was previously in decline, stating that her administration maintained excellent law and order.
