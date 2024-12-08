Left Menu

Tragic Food Poisoning Claims One Life, Leaves Family Critical in J&K

A suspected food poisoning incident in Badhal Gorla, Jammu and Kashmir, has left one dead and several hospitalized. Fazal Hussain, 40, has passed away. His family, including three children, are in critical condition, sparking local concerns over food safety and public health investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic development from Badhal Gorla, Jammu and Kashmir, a suspected food poisoning incident has resulted in the death of one individual, with several family members critically hospitalized, police reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Fazal Hussain, aged 40, succumbed at GMC Rajouri, where he and his family were admitted following signs of severe food poisoning. Among the family, his 15-year-old daughter, Rabia Kousar, is in a serious state. His wife Shamim Akhter, and three other children, Ruksar Ahmed (12), Rafter Ahmed (4), and Farmana Kousar (10), are also undergoing treatment, with Ruksar and Farmana in critical condition.

Initially treated at GMC Rajouri, four family members have since been transferred to GMC Jammu for advanced medical care. Shamim Choudhary, Superintendent at GMC Rajouri, confirmed the incident and asserted ongoing efforts to ensure the victims receive essential medical interventions. The precise cause of the poisoning remains under investigation, amplifying community concerns about food safety and public health while inquiries are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

