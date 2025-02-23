Left Menu

Pope Francis' Critical Condition: A Vigil for Recovery

Pope Francis is critically ill with a complex lung infection and receiving high oxygen flows and blood transfusions. Despite his condition, the Vatican holds a prayer for him. Doctors warn of potential sepsis, while the Pope's recent reforms suggest awareness of his aging and frailty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:50 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is in critical condition, suffering from a complex lung infection that has required supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions. The Vatican has confirmed that doctors are keeping a close eye on the pontiff's vital signs, following a severe respiratory crisis.

Despite being bedridden, the Pope's influence was felt at the Vatican, where a special mass was held in his name. Archbishop Rino Fisichella led the ceremony, offering prayers for the Pope's swift recovery, while assuring the faithful of the Pope's spiritual presence.

Doctors remain vigilant, as sepsis poses a significant threat due to the Pope's pre-existing lung condition and advanced age. Meanwhile, recent reforms by Francis point to his acceptance of his vulnerability, underscoring his preparations for the future of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

