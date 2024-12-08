Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu Honors Veteran Leader Vidya Stokes on Her 98th Birthday

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, celebrated the 98th birthday of former minister and Congress leader Vidya Stokes. He extended heartfelt wishes for her health and longevity. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and other leaders joined the occasion, marking a tribute to Stokes' enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets former minister Vidya Stokes. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked the 98th birthday of former minister and senior Congress leader Vidya Stokes with a personal meeting on Sunday, where he extended warm birthday greetings. The chief minister expressed his sincere wish for her continued good health and long life.

In a social media message, CM Sukhu said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior Congress leader and former minister Vidya Stokes on her birthday. I pray to Almighty God for your good health, long life and happy life." The occasion was attended by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLA Harish Janartha, Sudarshan Babloo, and Vinod Sultanpuri.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Sukhu had visited Vidya Stokes at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla to check on her health during her recovery from an illness. Sukhu documented the visit in a social media post, expressing his hopes for her quick recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

