Western Disturbance to Bring Unsettled Weather to Northern India

A western disturbance has positioned itself over central Pakistan and surrounding areas, poised to usher in isolated rainfall to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the coming two days, starting Sunday. This forecast comes from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also predicts an impending cold wave gripping Northern India beginning December 9.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, discussing North India's weather patterns and the outlook for Delhi-NCR, revealed that temperatures in the region are expected to decline post-December 9 due to persistent western disturbances over central Pakistan. "Light to moderate rainfall will be observed in the Himalayas today and tomorrow, with Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi seeing lighter precipitation," Kumar informed ANI.

Further, Kumar noted that temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR might rise on December 8 and 9 before plummeting as cold wave conditions take hold. This cold snap is anticipated to first affect Rajasthan, extending to Punjab and Haryana. An IMD release highlighted that West Rajasthan might experience cold wave conditions from December 9 to 14, with Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh following suit from December 11.

The IMD defines a cold wave as a significant dip in temperature relative to normal climatological expectations for a specific region. Amid this adverse weather, residents of Delhi sought refuge in night shelters provided by the government last Saturday night at key locations, including AIIMS and Nizamuddin Flyover.

Concurrently, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to a 'very poor' level of 302, as recorded at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Supreme Court, addressing the air quality crisis last Thursday, allowed relaxation from GRAP Stage IV to Stage II in Delhi-NCR, though stages II and I remain in force region-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)