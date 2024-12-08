Left Menu

Western Disturbance to Bring Unsettled Weather to Northern India

A western disturbance over central Pakistan is expected to bring isolated rainfall to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days, starting Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a cold wave sweeping through Northern India from December 9, as temperatures are set to decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:50 IST
Western Disturbance to Bring Unsettled Weather to Northern India
People skating on the Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A western disturbance has positioned itself over central Pakistan and surrounding areas, poised to usher in isolated rainfall to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the coming two days, starting Sunday. This forecast comes from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also predicts an impending cold wave gripping Northern India beginning December 9.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, discussing North India's weather patterns and the outlook for Delhi-NCR, revealed that temperatures in the region are expected to decline post-December 9 due to persistent western disturbances over central Pakistan. "Light to moderate rainfall will be observed in the Himalayas today and tomorrow, with Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi seeing lighter precipitation," Kumar informed ANI.

Further, Kumar noted that temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR might rise on December 8 and 9 before plummeting as cold wave conditions take hold. This cold snap is anticipated to first affect Rajasthan, extending to Punjab and Haryana. An IMD release highlighted that West Rajasthan might experience cold wave conditions from December 9 to 14, with Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh following suit from December 11.

The IMD defines a cold wave as a significant dip in temperature relative to normal climatological expectations for a specific region. Amid this adverse weather, residents of Delhi sought refuge in night shelters provided by the government last Saturday night at key locations, including AIIMS and Nizamuddin Flyover.

Concurrently, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to a 'very poor' level of 302, as recorded at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Supreme Court, addressing the air quality crisis last Thursday, allowed relaxation from GRAP Stage IV to Stage II in Delhi-NCR, though stages II and I remain in force region-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024