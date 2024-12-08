Jaipur Shimmers: Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit Approaches

Jaipur is aglow with anticipation as the city gears up for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, slated to begin on December 9. Central thoroughfares and iconic government buildings are adorned with vibrant decorations, setting the stage for an event of grand proportions.

Recent imagery from Ambedkar Circle, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Janpad, and Statue Circle reveals a city transformed. Streets boast elegant lamp posts wrapped in colorful lights, creating a striking contrast against the night sky. Government edifices and heritage structures are illuminated, highlighting their architectural magnificence.

On Sunday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani arrived in Jaipur ahead of the summit. The event, taking place from December 9 to 11, is expected to draw an assembly of global investors, industry magnates, policymakers, and government dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, underscoring the event's significance.

With a theme of 'Replete, Responsible, Ready,' the summit will unfurl a diverse array of thematic and sectoral sessions under the aegis of various state government departments. Discussions will span across water security, sustainable mining, finance, tourism, agri-business innovations, and women-led startups, among others. Country sessions will explore topics such as 'Water Management for Livable Cities' and 'Versatility of Industries--Manufacturing and Beyond.'

The Rajasthan Global Business Expo, Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave, and MSME Conclave will be key features, attracting participation from over 32 countries, including 16 partner nations and numerous international organizations. Showcasing Rajasthan's potential, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the summit's importance in advancing the state across various sectors.

