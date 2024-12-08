Left Menu

Jaipur Shimmers: Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit Approaches

Jaipur is bustling in anticipation of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit starting December 9th. Streets and landmarks gleam with decorations as renowned figures and global investors prepare to convene. The summit, featuring thematic sessions and international participants, aims to showcase Rajasthan's economic potential and advance strategic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:45 IST
Jaipur Shimmers: Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit Approaches
Jaipur's main roads, govt buildings illuminate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur is aglow with anticipation as the city gears up for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, slated to begin on December 9. Central thoroughfares and iconic government buildings are adorned with vibrant decorations, setting the stage for an event of grand proportions.

Recent imagery from Ambedkar Circle, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Janpad, and Statue Circle reveals a city transformed. Streets boast elegant lamp posts wrapped in colorful lights, creating a striking contrast against the night sky. Government edifices and heritage structures are illuminated, highlighting their architectural magnificence.

On Sunday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani arrived in Jaipur ahead of the summit. The event, taking place from December 9 to 11, is expected to draw an assembly of global investors, industry magnates, policymakers, and government dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, underscoring the event's significance.

With a theme of 'Replete, Responsible, Ready,' the summit will unfurl a diverse array of thematic and sectoral sessions under the aegis of various state government departments. Discussions will span across water security, sustainable mining, finance, tourism, agri-business innovations, and women-led startups, among others. Country sessions will explore topics such as 'Water Management for Livable Cities' and 'Versatility of Industries--Manufacturing and Beyond.'

The Rajasthan Global Business Expo, Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave, and MSME Conclave will be key features, attracting participation from over 32 countries, including 16 partner nations and numerous international organizations. Showcasing Rajasthan's potential, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the summit's importance in advancing the state across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024