Political Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Ambitions Spark Debate

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Agnimitra Paul launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, condemning her purported ambition to head the INDIA bloc. Paul accused Banerjee of having 'destroyed Bengal' and warned against her potential to bring similar chaos to the nation by leading the alliance.

Paul pointed out that since the INDIA bloc sought to overthrow the Modi government, it hasn't succeeded in forming its government, citing losses in significant state polls like those in Haryana and Maharashtra. She further criticized Banerjee's management of West Bengal, challenging her capability to lead the entire country.

The debate over Banerjee's leadership has unveiled fractures within the opposition coalition. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has expressed skepticism about the Congress, while Congress's Udit Raj also questioned if a party that hasn't expanded beyond Bengal is fit to govern nationally. Amidst this friction, Trinamool Congress leaders argue for Mamata's leadership to fortify the bloc against the BJP. Notably, TMC's Kirti Azad highlighted Banerjee's success in defeating Modi in Bengal, underscoring her potential as a national figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)