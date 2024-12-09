Uncia Revolutionizes Supply Chain Finance with Award-Winning Platform

Uncia has been lauded with the prestigious Best Supply Chain Finance Implementation award at the 6th IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024, establishing itself as a forerunner in fintech innovation.

The awards laud groundbreaking advancements in banking technology, and Uncia's achievement exemplifies the transformative potential of digital ecosystems in redefining supply chain finance. Their project, UnciaFlow, involved the transition of a major Indian NBFC's finance infrastructure to a cutting-edge digital platform.

Central to this transition is UnciaFlow's robust microservices architecture, supporting 51 SCF product variations, powered by Robotic Process Automation (RPA), ensuring instant fund transfers and reduced lead times for bulk invoice processing. This trailblazing development places Uncia at the forefront of empowering financial institutions with a self-service platform tailored for faster, smarter growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)