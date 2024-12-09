Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Protests Against Union's Tungsten Mining Decision

Tamil Nadu's Water Resource Minister, Duraimurugan, has moved a resolution condemning the Union Government's decision to grant tungsten mining rights to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai, citing environmental and cultural concerns. The Assembly urges revocation of these rights, while residents protest against potential impacts on livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister of Water Resources Duraimurugan. (File Photo/Duraimurugan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu's Water Resource Minister, Duraimurugan, spearheaded a resolution in the State Assembly on Monday, denouncing the Union Government's approval for Hindustan Zinc Limited to mine tungsten in Madurai district. The minister criticized the Union's decision to allow mining in Nayakkarpatti Village, despite previous objections from the state government.

Duraimurugan expressed strong disapproval, highlighting that the area, a designated Bio-Diversity Heritage Site since 2022, harbors significant historical monuments and rare species. The state government's prior warnings against auctioning strategic minerals without its consent were disregarded, further aggravating tensions.

Local communities, fearing the impact on their livelihoods, have been actively protesting. The resolution demands immediate cancellation of the mining rights, emphasizing that no future permissions be granted without state approval. Vel Murugan, MLA and TVK President, echoed support for the resolution, stressing the need for environmental preservation against harmful industrial pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

