Court Upholds Demolition of Illegal Settlement in Okhla, Citing Environmental Concerns

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea seeking to halt the demolition of a slum in the Okhla dhobi ghat area, citing its illegal status and environmental risk to the Yamuna floodplain. Justice Dharmesh Sharma emphasized that the so-called members of the petitioning group have no claim to compensation or rehabilitation as they are rank trespassers who continuously returned to the site already acquired for a biodiversity park by the DDA.

The court referenced legislation and policies indicating that not every slum dweller is entitled to relocation, highlighting that the slum in question isn't among the 675 bastis officially listed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. This acknowledgment underscores the residents' illegal occupation. Moreover, the court noted that such encroachments disrupt water flows, contributing significantly to Delhi's recurring flood issues.

The court imposed a Rs 10,000 cost on the petitioner while questioning the legitimacy of their representation, noting multiple reoccupations by their members. The plea, asserting residency since the 1990s and complaining about the lack of eviction notice, was found without basis, given the union's failure to demonstrate a legal claim to the site. The court reaffirmed the greater public interest in environmental protection over illegal habitation.

