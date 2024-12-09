Deutsche Bank Funds Sustainability in India with €91 Million Loan

German financial institution Deutsche Bank announced on Monday that it has extended a loan worth €91 million to SMFG India Credit, a non-banking financial company.

This three-year sustainability-linked loan aims to support small businesses and female entrepreneurs in semi-urban areas. Facilitated through Deutsche Bank's Gift City Branch, the loan marks a significant step towards sustainable finance.

Pankaj Malik, CFO of SMFG India Credit, emphasized the importance of this initiative in aligning with their goals for sustainable development and financial inclusion. Rajesh Thakur from Deutsche Bank AG also reiterated their commitment to promoting financial sustainability in India.

