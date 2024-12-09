Left Menu

Deutsche Bank Funds Sustainability in India with €91 Million Loan

Deutsche Bank has granted a three-year sustainability-linked loan of €91 million to SMFG India Credit. The funds will assist small businesses and women borrowers in underserved areas. Facilitated through Deutsche Bank's Gift City Branch, the loan aligns with SMFG's commitment to sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

German financial institution Deutsche Bank announced on Monday that it has extended a loan worth €91 million to SMFG India Credit, a non-banking financial company.

This three-year sustainability-linked loan aims to support small businesses and female entrepreneurs in semi-urban areas. Facilitated through Deutsche Bank's Gift City Branch, the loan marks a significant step towards sustainable finance.

Pankaj Malik, CFO of SMFG India Credit, emphasized the importance of this initiative in aligning with their goals for sustainable development and financial inclusion. Rajesh Thakur from Deutsche Bank AG also reiterated their commitment to promoting financial sustainability in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

