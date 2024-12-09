Waaree Energies Lands Major Solar Module Order
Waaree Energies has secured a significant order to supply up to 1 GW of solar PV modules to a domestic firm engaged in renewable energy projects. The deliveries are to start in FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-2026. Company's shares rose 2.25% following this announcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Waaree Energies announced on Monday its acquisition of a significant contract to supply up to 1 GW capacity in solar PV modules to a domestic renewable energy company.
This order was detailed in a regulatory filing, indicating Waaree would deliver these modules beginning in the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Following the announcement, Waaree Energies' shares traded 2.25% higher, reaching Rs 2,965.85 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement