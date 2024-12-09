Left Menu

Waaree Energies Lands Major Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies has secured a significant order to supply up to 1 GW of solar PV modules to a domestic firm engaged in renewable energy projects. The deliveries are to start in FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-2026. Company's shares rose 2.25% following this announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST
Waaree Energies Lands Major Solar Module Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies announced on Monday its acquisition of a significant contract to supply up to 1 GW capacity in solar PV modules to a domestic renewable energy company.

This order was detailed in a regulatory filing, indicating Waaree would deliver these modules beginning in the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Following the announcement, Waaree Energies' shares traded 2.25% higher, reaching Rs 2,965.85 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024