The Myth of Retirement Savings: Most Australians on Track for Comfort

Most Australians need far less in retirement savings than commonly believed, with the majority on track for a comfortable retirement. Many retirees benefit from discounts, own their homes, and expenditure typically falls with age. Renters face challenges, highlighting the need for increased rent assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:40 IST
How much do you need to save for a comfortable retirement? It’s a question that weighs heavily on the minds of many Australians amid warnings of inadequate savings.

However, Consumer group Super Consumers Australia provides insight, suggesting a majority need considerably less than expected. The so-called retirement anxiety seems overstated; many retirees enjoy discounts on expenses such as council rates, while most own their homes, leading to reduced housing costs.

Yet, future renters face potential financial hardships, underscoring the need for increased Commonwealth Rent Assistance. Ultimately, Australians today and in the future are set for a financially secure retirement, contrary to popular belief.

