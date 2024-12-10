Depositors of Pen Urban Co-Op Bank Await Compensation Amid Legal Hurdles

The Bank Depositors Protection & Welfare Society (BDPWS) has urgently petitioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighting procedural delays impeding compensation under the amended DICGC Act.

Secretary Vishwas Utagi stresses the plight of Pen Urban Co-Op Bank's depositors, predominantly holding deposits under Rs 5 lakh, yet still awaiting relief.

The Bombay High Court's intervention has prolonged uncertainty, affecting many financially vulnerable and elderly individuals. Amendments intended to ensure payouts within 90 days remain unrealized, underscoring the need for immediate action.

