Left Menu

Stellantis Reaches Crucial Deal to Save Italian Jobs Amid Electric Transition

Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso announced a deal to prevent 249 layoffs at Stellantis suppliers, aiming to improve relations with the carmaker. Stellantis plans to revive Italian output amid challenges of the electric transition. Unions call for lasting solutions at an upcoming industry meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:44 IST
Stellantis Reaches Crucial Deal to Save Italian Jobs Amid Electric Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Industry Minister, Adolfo Urso, successfully negotiated a crucial deal on Tuesday, preventing 249 layoffs at suppliers linked to the global carmaker Stellantis. This diplomatic achievement aims to mend the strained relations between Stellantis and the Italian government.

Recent tensions escalated due to accusations against Stellantis' CEO, Carlos Tavares, claiming neglect of Italy's manufacturing sites in favor of moving production abroad. However, a Stellantis manager indicated plans to revitalize production within Italy, preparing for a pivotal industry gathering hosted by Urso on December 17 in Rome.

The deal involves Stellantis extending a contract with its logistics supplier Trasnova, saving 97 jobs, while also preserving 152 positions at Trasnova's subcontractors, Logitech and Tecnoservice. Union representatives stress the need for the 12-month reprieve to strategize long-term solutions, especially in facing the electric transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024