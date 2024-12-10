Stellantis Reaches Crucial Deal to Save Italian Jobs Amid Electric Transition
Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso announced a deal to prevent 249 layoffs at Stellantis suppliers, aiming to improve relations with the carmaker. Stellantis plans to revive Italian output amid challenges of the electric transition. Unions call for lasting solutions at an upcoming industry meeting.
Italy's Industry Minister, Adolfo Urso, successfully negotiated a crucial deal on Tuesday, preventing 249 layoffs at suppliers linked to the global carmaker Stellantis. This diplomatic achievement aims to mend the strained relations between Stellantis and the Italian government.
Recent tensions escalated due to accusations against Stellantis' CEO, Carlos Tavares, claiming neglect of Italy's manufacturing sites in favor of moving production abroad. However, a Stellantis manager indicated plans to revitalize production within Italy, preparing for a pivotal industry gathering hosted by Urso on December 17 in Rome.
The deal involves Stellantis extending a contract with its logistics supplier Trasnova, saving 97 jobs, while also preserving 152 positions at Trasnova's subcontractors, Logitech and Tecnoservice. Union representatives stress the need for the 12-month reprieve to strategize long-term solutions, especially in facing the electric transition.
