Left Menu

Ensuring Transparency in Onion Procurement: A Government Initiative

The Union Agriculture Ministry recommends district involvement in onion procurement to ensure transparency. To address irregularities, a fact-finding committee was formed. Suggestions include biometric verification and direct bank transfers for farmers. A digital system monitors procurement processes to stabilize market prices effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:18 IST
Ensuring Transparency in Onion Procurement: A Government Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Agriculture Ministry has put forth a recommendation that calls for the involvement of district administration in the procurement of onions. This step is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities in the purchase process.

In a formal response to the Lok Sabha, B L Verma, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, disclosed that a fact-finding committee by the Department of Agriculture was established to investigate claims of irregularities within the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India's (NAFED) onion procurement under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).

The department issued an office memorandum on November 4th, 2024, suggesting local oversight and transparency through district involvement, biometric verification of farmers, and direct bank payments via Aadhaar Enabled Payment systems. To combat price volatility, the government utilizes a buffer stock strategy for targeted market interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024