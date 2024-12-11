Ensuring Transparency in Onion Procurement: A Government Initiative

The Union Agriculture Ministry has put forth a recommendation that calls for the involvement of district administration in the procurement of onions. This step is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities in the purchase process.

In a formal response to the Lok Sabha, B L Verma, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, disclosed that a fact-finding committee by the Department of Agriculture was established to investigate claims of irregularities within the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India's (NAFED) onion procurement under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).

The department issued an office memorandum on November 4th, 2024, suggesting local oversight and transparency through district involvement, biometric verification of farmers, and direct bank payments via Aadhaar Enabled Payment systems. To combat price volatility, the government utilizes a buffer stock strategy for targeted market interventions.

