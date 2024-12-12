PM Modi's Multi-Crore Push for Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure, Clean Ganga and Spiritual Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 13, dedicated to advancing preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. This initiative includes the inauguration of development projects exceeding Rs6,670 crore.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, scheduled around 12:15 PM, PM Modi will conduct religious ceremonies, including a visit to Sangam Nose and puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh, Hanuman Mandir, and Saraswati Koop. Following this, he will tour the Mahakumbh exhibition site at 1:30 PM.

Highlighting his commitment to infrastructure growth, the Prime Minister will launch diverse projects aimed at augmenting connectivity and facilities for Mahakumbh 2025. Infrastructure enhancements will include new road over bridges, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads. Concurrently, Modi will inaugurate urgent initiatives for Ganga's cleanliness by curbing untreated water discharge. Additionally, infrastructure development for water, electricity, and notable temple corridors like Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor will also be unveiled, reflecting his focus on promoting spiritual tourism.

To further aid devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, PM Modi will introduce the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, providing real-time updates and guidance on event proceedings.

