Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025 Paves Way for Spiritual Tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh 2025 introduces five spiritual corridors to enhance spiritual tourism. These include routes linked to deities like Rama, Shiva, and Krishna. CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledges the efforts of various workers. Corridors provide easier access for devotees to prominent religious sites, promising growth in tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:43 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025 Paves Way for Spiritual Tourism in Uttar Pradesh
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to transform Uttar Pradesh into a hub of spiritual tourism. During this monumental event, the state government has unveiled five new spiritual corridors, a move designed to make travel to religious destinations across the region more accessible. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted these developments while expressing gratitude to the police, sanitation workers, health workers, boatmen, media, and transport operators during a recent visit to Prayagraj.

These corridors offer devotees streamlined travel routes to significant religious locations, boosting the spiritual tourism sector. Notable developments include the Prayag-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor, facilitating pilgrimages from Prayagraj to Varanasi via Vindhyachal Devidham, a key route for Shakti and Shiva worshippers.

Another corridor is the Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur path, appealing to those honoring Lord Rama and the Gorakhnath tradition. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor provides a passage to Naimisharanya Dham, revered for its connection with Hindu deities Brahma, Vishnu, Sati, and Shiva. Furthermore, the Prayagraj-Rajapur-Chitrakoot Corridor traces the legendary exile of Lord Rama, and a route connecting Prayagraj, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Shuktirtha ties devotees to the tales of Lord Krishna. These initiatives collectively promise a revitalization of the state's tourist landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025