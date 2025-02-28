Maha Kumbh 2025 Paves Way for Spiritual Tourism in Uttar Pradesh

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to transform Uttar Pradesh into a hub of spiritual tourism. During this monumental event, the state government has unveiled five new spiritual corridors, a move designed to make travel to religious destinations across the region more accessible. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted these developments while expressing gratitude to the police, sanitation workers, health workers, boatmen, media, and transport operators during a recent visit to Prayagraj.

These corridors offer devotees streamlined travel routes to significant religious locations, boosting the spiritual tourism sector. Notable developments include the Prayag-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor, facilitating pilgrimages from Prayagraj to Varanasi via Vindhyachal Devidham, a key route for Shakti and Shiva worshippers.

Another corridor is the Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur path, appealing to those honoring Lord Rama and the Gorakhnath tradition. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor provides a passage to Naimisharanya Dham, revered for its connection with Hindu deities Brahma, Vishnu, Sati, and Shiva. Furthermore, the Prayagraj-Rajapur-Chitrakoot Corridor traces the legendary exile of Lord Rama, and a route connecting Prayagraj, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Shuktirtha ties devotees to the tales of Lord Krishna. These initiatives collectively promise a revitalization of the state's tourist landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)