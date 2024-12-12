Left Menu

Miraculous Scalp Replantation: A Life Revived at Amrita Hospital

A 13-year-old girl from Aligarh undergoes a successful 8-hour scalp replantation surgery at Amrita Hospital after a severe injury at a local fair. The quick, expert intervention highlights advances in reconstructive microsurgery, giving the young girl hope and a return to normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:04 IST
Faridabad doctors perform scalp replantation surgery on 13-year-old girl (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable medical feat was accomplished at a private hospital in Faridabad, where a complex scalp replantation surgery was successfully performed on a 13-year-old girl. The patient, hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, experienced a traumatic scalp avulsion when her hair got entangled in a generator fan at a local fair.

In need of advanced microvascular surgical facilities, she was referred to Amrita Hospital by Dr. Sachin Gupta, a Pediatric Neurosurgeon. Surgeons, led by Dr. Mohit Sharma, meticulously reconnected the girl's scalp over an eight-hour procedure. This intervention not only averted permanent disfigurement but also restored her appearance to near normal.

The multidisciplinary team's swift action and expertise prevented emotional and social distress for the young patient. Grateful for the life-changing surgery, her parents expressed their appreciation for the hospital's commitment to advanced medical care, which enabled their daughter to resume a happy, normal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

