KV Kamath's Vision: India's Path to Economic Empowerment

Veteran banker KV Kamath has called for increased investment in infrastructure, such as roads, ports, telecommunications, and energy, to fuel economic growth. Speaking at the Lalit Doshi Memorial Lecture, he stressed the importance of these sectors as a stable foundation for India's economic development.

Kamath, who is the Chairman of Jio Financial Services Ltd and a former Chairman of ICICI Bank, forecasted a period of financial stability with controlled inflation and strong currency performance over the next 25 years. He highlighted past reforms and technological advancements that have set the stage for India's accelerating economic growth since the early 1990s.

The banker emphasized the role of digital innovations in driving GDP growth by at least 2 percent over the next decade. He also advocated for bridging the rural-urban divide through technology, improving credit access, and strengthening supply chains to ensure inclusive and equitable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)