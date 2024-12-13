Left Menu

Elon Musk: SpaceX's New Frontier in Texas

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX's headquarters will be officially located in the City of Starbase, Texas, marking a significant shift for the company. This decision aligns with Musk's vision for the future of space exploration and development in the strategic Texan location.

Updated: 13-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:29 IST
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

In a bold move, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has declared that the company's headquarters will be relocated to the City of Starbase, Texas.

This decision signifies a strategic shift in SpaceX's operational base, aligning with Musk’s long-term plans for space exploration.

Observers note that Texas’s geographical and economic advantages played a pivotal role in the decision.

