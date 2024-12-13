Birhor Tribe Rises Against Child Marriage in Jharkhand's Giridih

In a historic shift, members of the Birhor tribe in Jharkhand's Giridih district have joined a movement opposing child marriage, signifying an unprecedented commitment by the community to tackle this pervasive issue.

Guided by the Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRC) and supported by Banvasi Vikas Ashram, the initiative emphasizes the detrimental effects of child marriage on health, education, and overall well-being.

Despite their socio-economic challenges, the community pledged collective action against child marriage, aligning with the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign led by India's Ministry of Women and Child Development.

(With inputs from agencies.)