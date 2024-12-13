Empowering Women Leaders: Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, inaugurated a pivotal workshop titled 'Women Leaders: Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @ 2047' in New Delhi on Friday. The University Grants Commission hosted the event, highlighting the role of women in academia as part of India's national development strategy.

During his address, Pradhan emphasized the alignment of the workshop with NEP 2020's vision, which focuses on women's empowerment at all educational levels. He pointed out the government's shift towards women-led development, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in transforming societal norms to elevate women's roles.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, along with key educational figures, underscored the transformative impact of women's leadership in academia. Majumdar highlighted initiatives like PM-USHA and WISE-KIRAN that foster inclusivity and promote women in STEM, aiming for an increased women's enrollment ratio as a step towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

