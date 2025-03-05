Adani's Empowering March: Celebrating 'Lakhpati Didis' and Promoting Gender Inclusivity

The Adani Foundation, ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, 2025, honored more than 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' at a ceremony in Mundra, Kutch, Gujarat. This event underscores the Foundation's ongoing efforts to empower women and foster self-reliance in communities.

With a focus on enhancing socio-economic conditions, the Foundation supports women's financial independence by facilitating skill development and providing entrepreneurial opportunities. The collective strength of over 614 women employed at Adani Solar was also celebrated, highlighted by a gender-inclusive work environment.

Instrumental in mobilizing women into various roles, including engineering and technical positions, the Foundation has significantly contributed to making over 850 women self-reliant. Officials like Manisha Chandra commend the inspiring impact these initiatives have in uplifting women and transforming societal norms.

Key figures such as Ami Shah and Pankti Shah focused on the shared responsibility of promoting gender equality. Highlighting the importance of supportive workspaces, Adani Solar offers dedicated facilities ensuring women's safety and comfort, illustrated by personal success stories like that of Technical Associate Gadhavi Sonal Ram.

