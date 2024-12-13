Uncertain Tides: Russian Wheat Shipments to Syria Stalled Amid Political Upheaval

In a significant disruption to Syrian imports, Russian wheat supplies have been suspended due to uncertainties stemming from Syria's recent political upheaval. Two vessels carrying the grain are yet to reach Syrian shores, reflecting the logistical and financial hurdles involved in maintaining trade amid changing governance.

Experts highlight the concerns of Russian exporters over who will manage wheat imports in Syria following the shift in power. This apprehension, coupled with delayed payments from the Syrian side, contributes to the current standoff. The interim government in Syria, led by rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, has yet to establish a new import framework.

Russian officials remain engaged in discussions with the newly formed Syrian interim government, despite the trading challenges posed by Western sanctions. Both nations are exploring solutions to resolve the payment and logistical issues, while some Russian grains stuck on vessels may find alternate buyers if the impasse continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)