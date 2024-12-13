Tributes Paid to 2001 Parliament Attack Heroes

In a solemn ceremony on Friday, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda honored nine security personnel who laid down their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack. The tribute underscored the bravery of those who perished while protecting the nation's legislative nerve center.

Recalling the attack's 23rd anniversary, Nadda expressed deep condolences during the 'Janadesh Parab' programme in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. 'We owe our nation's safety to their ultimate sacrifice,' he stated. Prime Minister Modi also paid homage, acknowledging their enduring inspiration to the nation.

Opposition leader, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, echoed these sentiments, stressing unified national resistance against terrorism. The attack, orchestrated by Pakistani groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, sparked India-Pakistan tensions, highlighting the country's vulnerability to cross-border terrorism at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)