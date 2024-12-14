Himachal Pradesh Announces Indora Utsav-2024 as District-Level Festival

In a significant announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that starting next year, the Indora Utsav-2024 will be celebrated as a district-level festival. The announcement was made on Saturday and included the distribution of eligibility certificates to 14 children under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, which aims at supporting the education of children from widows and single women, according to a release.

During the event, CM Sukhu praised the Indora Utsav for its initiatives to raise awareness about drug abuse through cultural programs. He acknowledged the local community's commendable efforts and reiterated the state government's commitment to strong measures against drug abuse, especially in proximity to Punjab. He mentioned the law to seize properties of those involved in drug trade, with properties in the Indora area already confiscated.

The Chief Minister also outlined development projects, including Kangra district enhancements and a Rs 300 crore milk processing plant under construction at Dhagwar. Water sports at Pong Dam have been approved. Highlighting initiatives for rural economy enhancement, CM Sukhu noted increased milk support prices, minimum crop buying rates, and a higher MNREGA daily wage. Reflecting on achievements, he mentioned increased disaster compensation and reinstated the Old Pension Scheme. Criticizing the opposition BJP, he claimed internal divisions and lapses during their governance in Himachal Pradesh.

