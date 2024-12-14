BJP Leader Pays Tribute to Bold Tamil Congress Pioneer EVKS Elangovan
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her condolences for former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan, lauding his boldness in politics. Elangovan, who had battled a lung ailment, passed away at age 75. Known for his fearless opinions, he previously served twice as TNCC president and held the Erode (East) constituency seat.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tribute to the late EVKS Elangovan, former Tamil Nadu Congress President, acknowledging him as a dynamic and fearless leader. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan fondly recalled their acquaintance from childhood and shared how Elangovan would often question why she hadn't joined the Congress, despite her father's allegiance to the party.
Soundararajan extolled Elangovan's unwavering courage, noting his willingness to criticize even his own party. 'He was a truly bold individual. It is with heavy hearts that we mourn his loss. My deepest respects to him,' she stated. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Elangovan's Chennai residence to pay their respects.
Elangovan, aged 75, passed away in a Chennai hospital after two weeks of intensive treatment for a lung-related condition. Survived by his wife and son, he was a veteran political figure and son of DMK founding member EVK Sampath. Elangovan twice led the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, representing Erode (East), a seat previously held by his late son, E Thirumahan Everaa.
