Nearly 20 BJP MPs, including ministers Giriraj Singh and Nitin Gadkari, were absent during the Lok Sabha vote on the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. The BJP plans to issue notices to those absent. The bill was introduced despite opposition but will undergo further evaluation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:07 IST
Top BJP MPs Missing During 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Vote
Parliament of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several high-profile BJP ministers, including Giriraj Singh and Nitin Gadkari, were notably absent during the Lok Sabha division for the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, according to sources. The absence of nearly 20 MPs during such a crucial vote has raised questions within the party.

While it is unclear whether these MPs had prior engagements or informed the party about their absence, the BJP is considering issuing notices to those who missed the vote. The opposition parties had pushed for a division before the bill's introduction, leading to a vote where 269 members supported the bill, and 196 opposed it.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' along with the 'Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024' in the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation aims for concurrent elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies and will now be reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, as recommended by Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

