Top BJP MPs Missing During 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Vote

Several high-profile BJP ministers, including Giriraj Singh and Nitin Gadkari, were notably absent during the Lok Sabha division for the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, according to sources. The absence of nearly 20 MPs during such a crucial vote has raised questions within the party.

While it is unclear whether these MPs had prior engagements or informed the party about their absence, the BJP is considering issuing notices to those who missed the vote. The opposition parties had pushed for a division before the bill's introduction, leading to a vote where 269 members supported the bill, and 196 opposed it.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' along with the 'Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024' in the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation aims for concurrent elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies and will now be reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, as recommended by Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)