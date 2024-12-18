Australia Contributes AUD 13M to UNDP’s Core Resources for 2024, Strengthening Sustainable Development Efforts

The Government of Australia has made a AUD 13 million (USD 8.4 million) contribution to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s core resources for 2024, underscoring its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and its strategic partnership with UNDP. This significant funding will enable UNDP to continue supporting countries across the globe, particularly in Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS), in addressing key global challenges such as climate change, poverty reduction, and resilience building.

Australia’s contribution to UNDP’s core resources is crucial in empowering the organization to continue its vital work across 170 countries and territories, including regions facing complex crises like Myanmar and Afghanistan. These resources will directly contribute to the implementation of development solutions that help prevent violent conflict, promote peacebuilding, and drive broader global goals for stability and prosperity.

Strengthening Global Development Solutions and Partnerships

“This generous contribution reflects Australia’s unwavering dedication to addressing global development challenges and supports our shared vision for a sustainable, peaceful future,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. The funds will bolster efforts to address urgent issues such as climate injustices, gender inequality, and human rights, while furthering progress in good governance.

The support also enables UNDP to continue its critical work in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions, especially the Pacific islands, which face existential threats due to climate change and limited resources. By investing in both immediate solutions and long-term resilience, Australia is helping UNDP provide capacity-building, technical assistance, and policy guidance to affected communities.

Enhancing Accountability and Transparency

The contribution to core resources also supports UNDP’s oversight and accountability functions, ensuring that funds are utilized efficiently and with the highest standards of transparency. This commitment to effective programme delivery has earned UNDP consistently high ratings for transparency, making it one of the world’s most trusted international organizations.

With this continued support, Australia and UNDP are reinforcing their collaboration towards meeting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ensuring a more inclusive and sustainable future for all nations.

Looking Ahead

As UNDP prepares for its upcoming Strategic Plan, Australia’s commitment to continued funding will be essential in responding to the emerging development challenges of the coming years. Australia’s partnership remains vital in advancing global stability, tackling climate change, and achieving gender equality, which will remain central to UNDP’s future initiatives and success in supporting countries’ national development goals.