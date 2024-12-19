Amazon Workers Strike During Holiday Rush: Labor Tensions Rise
Amazon.com workers at seven U.S. facilities initiated a strike during the holiday shopping period to push for union contract talks. The Teamsters union, representing around 10,000 workers, leads this movement. Despite the strike, Amazon anticipates minimal operational disruption due to labor union participation being low within the company.
In a significant labor move, Amazon.com workers at seven facilities across the United States walked off the job on Thursday, during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. The move, spearheaded by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, aims to draw Amazon into contract negotiations.
The strike, declared as the "largest" against Amazon, involves warehouse workers from key cities including New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco. Despite this disruption, the online retail giant told investors it does not foresee significant operational impact, maintaining its strong market value.
While the Teamsters represent a mere 1% of Amazon's workforce, with the company employing 1.5 million people globally, the union expects to make a mark. Amazon, however, has shown reluctance to engage in negotiations, preferring individual worker relationships and responding to unionizing efforts through legal channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
