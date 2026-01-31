US Senate approves two-week DHS funding bill, allowing for negotiations on ICE activities
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a two-week extension of Department of Homeland Security funding, giving congressional negotiators more time to reach a deal Democrats are seeking to place new constraints on President Donald Trump's nationwide immigration operations.
The legislation now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration, possibly as soon as Monday.
