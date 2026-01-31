Left Menu

US Senate approves two-week DHS funding bill, allowing for negotiations on ICE activities

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 04:48 IST
US Senate approves two-week DHS funding bill, allowing for negotiations on ICE activities
  • Country:
  • United States

The ‌U.S. Senate unanimously passed a ⁠two-week extension of Department of Homeland Security ​funding, giving ‍congressional negotiators more time to reach ⁠a ‌deal ⁠Democrats are seeking to ‍place new constraints ​on President Donald Trump's ⁠nationwide immigration operations.

The legislation ⁠now goes to the ⁠House of Representatives ⁠for consideration, ‌possibly as soon as Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
2
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
3
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026