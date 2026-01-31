US Senate approves two-week DHS funding bill, allowing for negotiations on ICE activities

The ‌U.S. Senate unanimously passed a ⁠two-week extension of Department of Homeland Security ​funding, giving ‍congressional negotiators more time to reach ⁠a ‌deal ⁠Democrats are seeking to ‍place new constraints ​on President Donald Trump's ⁠nationwide immigration operations.

The legislation ⁠now goes to the ⁠House of Representatives ⁠for consideration, ‌possibly as soon as Monday.

