Bridging the Gender Gap: A Call for Inclusive Corporate India

A report by CFA Institute reveals women make up less than 20% of the workforce in Indian companies and earn significantly less than their male counterparts. The IT sector leads in female employment, but major gender disparities persist, especially in compensation and higher management roles.

Women hold less than 20% of workforce positions in Indian companies, according to a report by the CFA Institute.

The report highlights that only around 10% of key managerial roles are occupied by women, who also face substantial pay disparities.

Significant efforts towards gender equality in corporate India remain crucial for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

