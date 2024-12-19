Left Menu

Justice for Gisele: A Landmark Verdict Against Rape Culture

Gisele Pelicot, a 72-year-old grandmother, became a feminist icon after 51 men were convicted in a drugging-and-rape trial that highlighted France's issue with rape culture. Her ex-husband received a 20-year sentence, while other defendants were sentenced to lesser terms. The trial sparked national discourse on sexual violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avignon | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:23 IST
In a landmark case that has reverberated across France, Gisele Pelicot emerged as a symbol of resistance against sexual violence after a harrowing trial saw 51 men convicted of drugging and raping her. The sentences ranged from three to 20 years, with Pelicot's ex-husband receiving the maximum penalty.

Gisele, now 72, became an emblem of feminist courage during the trial that highlighted the pervasive issue of rape culture in France. "We share the same fight," she declared, voicing solidarity with other survivors of sexual violence amid the courtroom's tense atmosphere.

The case spurred nationwide discussions on the need for tougher measures to address rape culture, revealing societal shifts as men began engaging in more open dialogues about their roles in preventing sexual violence. Campaigners hailed the trial as a turning point, evidenced by the rallying support outside the courthouse.

