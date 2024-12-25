Left Menu

Omar Abdullah condole death of 5 soldiers in Poonch accident, assure support to families

The Jammu and Kashmir government has assured support for the families of soldiers who died near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC).

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 08:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow over the death of five soldiers in a road accident in Poonch distrcit. The JK CM has also assured full support to the families of the soldiers who died near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) during this 'difficult time'.

"The President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, and the Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed their profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of five soldiers in a road accident near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The leaders have extended their deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers, assuring them of the government's support in this difficult time. They also prayed for the quick and complete recovery of the injured soldiers, wishing them strength in their recovery process," JKNC posted on X. Five soldiers lost their lives after an Army vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Tuesday, officials said.

"All ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector," White Knight Corps posted on X. Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of the soldiers who died in the Poonch accident.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the death of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery," Kharge posted on X. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the death of soldiers in the accident was "extremely sad." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

