Left Menu

Congo frees most of Chinese men held for illegal mining

The men, who are travelling back to China, were detained last week along with others from Congo and neighbouring Burundi after failing to produce the required documents during a crackdown on unlicensed extraction of the minerals in the central African nation. Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki, the governor of South Kivu, the province where the men were arrested, told reporters he was shocked to hear news of their release.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:25 IST
Congo frees most of Chinese men held for illegal mining

Democratic Republic of Congo has freed 14 of the 17 Chinese men arrested on suspicion of running an illegal gold mine in the country, authorities said late on Tuesday. The men, who are travelling back to China, were detained last week along with others from Congo and neighbouring Burundi after failing to produce the required documents during a crackdown on unlicensed extraction of the minerals in the central African nation.

Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki, the governor of South Kivu, the province where the men were arrested, told reporters he was shocked to hear news of their release. The Chinese miners owed $10 million in unpaid taxes and fines to the government, he added.

Around 60 Chinese nationals were at the site and officials detained the 17 who appeared to be in charge. The Chinese embassy in Kinshasa has not responded to requests for comment. Burundi's embassy said it was still waiting for details from its representative in Bukavu.

Bernard Muhindo, South Kivu's finance minister and acting mines minister, said the intention was to improve the system. "The idea is not to go on a manhunt, but rather to clean up the mining sector so that reliable partners can work properly and legally," he told reporters.

The central African country says it has been struggling to stop unlicensed companies and in some cases armed groups from exploiting its rich reserves of cobalt, cooper, gold and other minerals. Competition over mining operations has fuelled fighting in the region that borders Rwanda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024