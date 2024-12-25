"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the BJP over Parvesh Verma distributing cash in the New Delhi assembly constituency and said that all agencies like the Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police, and Income Tax have become "helpless." "If they (BJP) had done some work in the last 10 years, they would not have to resort to buying votes for Rs 1100 in Delhi. They did nothing in Delhi in the last 10 years. They just abused me. Now they have to resort to buying votes, which is very dangerous for democracy. All agencies like the Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police, and Income Tax have become helpless. No agency is taking any action," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

Following notices issued by senior officials of the Delhi government disavowing the Aam Aadmi Party's registration process for two schemes in the national capital, Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of distributing money to voters in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Atishi claimed that BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma was "caught distributing money" at his official residence.

"The BJP is distributing money to people by checking their voter cards in the New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Today, Parvesh Verma was caught red-handed giving out money at his official residence, which he received as an MP. Women from various slums in the New Delhi constituency were called there and given Rs 1,100 in an envelope," Atishi said at a press conference. She alleged that crores of rupees were in Verma's house and urged the Election Commission to instruct the ED and Delhi Police to raid Verma's official residence and arrest him.

"I want to inform the ED and CBI that cash worth crores of rupees is still at Parvesh Verma's house. I urge the Election Commission to have the ED and Delhi Police raid his official residence and arrest him immediately. The BJP is trying to win a lost election. We will officially lodge a complaint with the police and the Election Commission. The pamphlet used for distributing money also features pictures of PM Modi and JP Nadda," she said. This controversy follows public notices issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, which termed the Mahila Samman Yojana as "non-existent." The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

In the notice, the department confirmed that any private individual or political party collecting information through forms and registrations in the name of the Mahila Samman Yojana is "committing fraud." "It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department stated, noting that people have been visiting government hospitals and offices to inquire about the nonexistent scheme.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight. (ANI)

