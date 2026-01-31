Kerala to reduce Class 10 syllabus by 25 per cent, says Education Minister Sivankutty

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said that the syllabus in Class 10 textbooks will be reduced by 25 per cent from the next academic year. The minister was addressing students after handing over the keys of a house constructed for the family of Mithun, a student who died after being electrocuted at Thevalakkara Boys High School here last year. Sivankutty said students frequently complain about the heavy academic workload, and considering this, the state government decided to take necessary steps. ''In next year's school textbooks, 25 per cent of the syllabus will be reduced from what exists in the current books. The curriculum committee has already approved the decision,'' he said. He clarified that the textbooks' content would not be altered. Mithun had died after accidentally coming into contact with an electric line near the school premises. The key-handover ceremony for the newly constructed house was jointly carried out by Sivankutty and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Earlier in the day, Sivankutty wrote on Facebook that Mithun had dreamed of a good house for his family and had even drawn the dream home on the walls of their small dwelling. ''Today, that dream stands fulfilled with the completion of a new house named 'Mithun Bhavanam', though the absence of the child continues to cause deep sorrow,'' the minister said. He praised the Kerala State Bharat Scouts and Guides for taking the initiative to fulfil Mithun's wish. Without collecting any money from students, the organisation constructed a 1,000-square-foot house within six months at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, he said, calling it a model and humane intervention, he said. ''The house stands as a tribute to the boy's memories and a reminder of our collective responsibility towards children and their dreams,'' Sivankutty added.

