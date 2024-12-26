Left Menu

Bihar Police say 'mild force' used, deny any 'injury' to BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna

Officials also claimed that coaching teachers were instigating aspirants to protest and named several social media accounts that were allegedly misleading the students.

After Bihar Police resorted to "lathi-charge" on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants who gathered to "gherao" the commission's office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the examination on Wednesday, police department authorities issued a clarification, claiming that they used "mild force" and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants. Officials also claimed that coaching teachers were instigating aspirants to protest and named several social media accounts that were allegedly misleading the students.

"To cancel the preliminary examination of BPSC, aspirants have been continuously protesting at the Dharna Sthal in Gardanibagh since December 18. These students are being instigated, both directly and indirectly, by some teachers. Additionally, many social media handles are misleading and inciting the students," DSP Anu Kumari said. "On December 23, a candidate vandalized the Gardanibagh Hospital. Today, on December 25, hundreds of BPSC aspirants surrounded the BPSC office. Law and order issues were created without permission, causing inconvenience to the public. The administration used mild force to disperse the gathering, and no one suffered any injuries," she added.

The DSP also said that an FIR has been filed at Gardanibagh police station under relevant sections against those who instigated aspirants, and further action is being taken. "An FIR has been filed at Gardanibagh police station against those who instigated the candidates and vandalized the hospital. Notices are being sent to all involved for legal action. Regarding the incident near the BPSC office today, we are identifying those involved in the illegal gathering and cases will be registered," she said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai ruled out the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, which was held earlier this month. Notably, on Tuesday, YouTuber and educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, visited the students participating in the hunger strike. (ANI)

