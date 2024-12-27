Left Menu

Nation Mourns Manmohan Singh: A Tribute to the Architect of Economic Reform

Hemoprova Saikia mourns the loss of former PM Manmohan Singh, a close family friend. Singh, a revered economist and former Assam Rajya Sabha member, passed away at 92. Assam observes state mourning until January 1, 2025. His legacy includes pivotal economic reforms and the RTI Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:46 IST
Hemoprova Saikia, former Assam CM Hiteshwar Saikia's wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hemoprova Saikia, wife of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia, conveyed her profound grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, terming it a significant national loss. Singh had a lasting impact on the Saikia family, maintaining close ties even after her husband's demise.

Visuals surfaced from House No. 3989, Nandan Nagar, Guwahati, where Singh lived post his 1991 Rajya Sabha election. His residence was a rented apartment in Saikia's home in Sarumotoria, where he served five terms as an Assam Rajya Sabha member from 1991 to 2019.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a seven-day state mourning for Singh, running from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across state establishments, and all official entertainment has been canceled during this period.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at age 92 due to age-related issues. Known for his economic reforms, Singh served as India's Finance Minister from 1991-1996 and was crucial in implementing policies that transformed India's economy.

His government introduced landmark legislations such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act in 2005, fostering transparency. He retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year, capping a 33-year legislative career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

