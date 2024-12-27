Left Menu

China’s Ambitious Brahmaputra Dam: Balancing Progress and Geopolitical Concerns

China has announced plans to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, sparking concerns in India and Bangladesh. Despite the sensitive ecological and geopolitical implications, China assures all safety and environmental precautions have been implemented after decades of studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:02 IST
China’s Ambitious Brahmaputra Dam: Balancing Progress and Geopolitical Concerns
  • Country:
  • China

China has announced its intention to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, a move that has ignited geopolitical concerns among lower riparian states, including India and Bangladesh.

Chinese officials, however, downplay these apprehensions, emphasizing that the USD 137 billion project will not negatively impact these countries. They assert that extensive studies spanning decades back up their commitment to safety and environmental protection.

The proposed hydropower project promises to boost clean energy development and provide solutions to climate challenges. Yet, the potential for China to control significant water flows raises concerns, adding an edge to the regional geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024