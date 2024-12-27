China’s Ambitious Brahmaputra Dam: Balancing Progress and Geopolitical Concerns

China has announced its intention to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, a move that has ignited geopolitical concerns among lower riparian states, including India and Bangladesh.

Chinese officials, however, downplay these apprehensions, emphasizing that the USD 137 billion project will not negatively impact these countries. They assert that extensive studies spanning decades back up their commitment to safety and environmental protection.

The proposed hydropower project promises to boost clean energy development and provide solutions to climate challenges. Yet, the potential for China to control significant water flows raises concerns, adding an edge to the regional geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)