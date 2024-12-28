Left Menu

Karnataka Political Turmoil: Party Accusations Fly Over Contractor's Suicide

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes BJP for politicizing a contractor's suicide, calling for a thorough investigation. BJP claims minister's aide's harassment led to the tragedy. Accusations of abuse of power rise amid allegations of contractors' suicides during BJP's tenure, exacerbating political tensions.

Karnataka Minister, Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a scathing criticism of the BJP, accusing the party of politicizing the recent suicide of a Bidar contractor. Kharge emphasized the necessity of an impartial probe to unravel the truth and ascertain the perspectives of both the contractor and the accused in the incident.

Kharge has alleged that the BJP's reaction is politically charged, pointing to past instances of contractor suicides during the BJP's rule. He underscored the call for a comprehensive investigation, stating, "The BJP can do whatever it wants. Everyone knows their history and how many contractors took their own lives during their governance."

In a counterattack, BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa accused the Congress party of being responsible for the death of contractor Sachin, claiming that he succumbed to harassment by Priyank Kharge's close aide, Raju Kapanur. He further alleged that Sachin had left behind a detailed letter recounting his distressing experience.

