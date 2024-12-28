Left Menu

Uttarkashi and Himachal Pradesh Grapple with Snowfall and Cold Wave

Uttarkashi district experiences snowfall, affecting Gangotri and Yamunotri regions, while North Indian hill town Dharamshala witnesses rain and fog. Himachal Pradesh faces heavy snowfall and rains, causing disruptions and plunging temperatures. The administration is actively working to clear roads and maintain normalcy despite the harsh weather conditions.

Uttarakhand: High-altitude areas of Uttarkashi district receive snowfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The high-altitude areas in Uttarkashi district have been covered in snow, with lower elevations receiving light rain on Saturday. Notable areas like Gangotri and Yamunotri, along with mountain villages nearby, report significant snowfall, leading to notable snow accumulation throughout the region.

The continued snowfall has impacted multiple villages, particularly around Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, as well as Kharsali and Mukhwa. Despite the heavy conditions, local authorities, aided by machinery and workers, have largely kept roads clear, ensuring traffic remains smooth.

Road maintenance teams have successfully cleared snow, minimizing disruptions to daily commutes, thus maintaining a semblance of normalcy despite the challenging weather. Snow cutters and JCB machines have been employed extensively to clear affected roadways.

Travelers in the area are cautioned to use 4X4 vehicles and anti-skid chains to safely navigate snow-clad roads. The cold weather has also impacted Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, bringing rain and dense fog over the Dhauladhar mountains.

On Saturday, temperatures in Dharamshala's upper regions, like Naddi, Dharamkot, and McLeodganj, dipped to between 0 and 1 degree Celsius, with daytime temperatures hovering around 4 to 5 degrees. Fresh snowfall has blanketed the Dhauladhar mountains, enticing tourists eager for more wintry vistas.

In Shimla and higher parts of Himachal Pradesh, persistent heavy rainfall and snowfall over the last 24 hours have led to landslides and major disruptions, plunging the region into a deep chill as snow melts added to the already freezing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

